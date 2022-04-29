ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Ft. Bliss searching for missing soldier

By Chris Babcock
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKm1R_0fOU2Hv800

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing.

Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male.

Acido is described as being 5’ 9” in height, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair, Brown Eyes, and wearing a military uniform.

Officials say Acido was last seen at 5 PM, on Wednesday, April 27 at Fort Bliss in a White, 2015 Honda Accord with TX License Plate PYG6392.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at 915-744-1603

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo 15-year-old missing, last seen April 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Amarillo Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Rhiana Baldwin. NCMEC described Rhiana as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on April 1. Anyone with information was asked to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sheriff: Man is shot 18 times, stabs suspect – remains in ‘fair condition’

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was shot 18 times while defending himself against a robber is in “fair condition,” according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shooting/carjacking at 407 FM 1960 E. on Thursday night, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. An adult man was […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Bliss, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez was stabbed to death after leaving Riverside High School where he was a student. On Wednesday, KTSM 9 News learned that Gonzalez was one of the 11 kids who were seen in a viral video back in 2018. RELEATED STORY: 3 Teens arrested in city’s […]
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Health And Safety#Military Uniform#Ktsm#Tx License Plate Pyg6392#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy