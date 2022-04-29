ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

Tragedy in Fairfield Thursday Claims Life of Youngster

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1 year old from Fairfield has died following a traffic crash outside of Fairfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say the tragedy happened just after 1:30 in the afternoon on Highway 15 in the eastbound lane...

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

Fairfield, IL
