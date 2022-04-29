ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos mock draft for Day 2 of the NFL draft

By Joshua Kellem
 4 days ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and the team are set to be on the clock on Day 2 of the NFL draft with one second- and two third-round picks.

Here’s who the Broncos are selecting in Draft Wire’s updated mock draft. Accounting for Thursday’s night first round, the Broncos’ three picks are a linebacker, a tackle for the offensive line and a cornerback.

In their mock draft before Day 1 of the draft, these are the same positions Draft Wire pegs Paton to target in the second and third rounds. But now with the first round in the books, and players falling, some of the players are different.

Yes, the updated mock still connects Georgia product LB Channing Tindall to the Broncos at No. 64 overall. But instead of Minnesota’s OT Daniel Faalele at No. 75 overall, the team selects Ohio State’s OT Nicholas Petit-Frere. And Nebraska’s CB Cam Taylor-Britt at No. 96 overall.

We’ll find out Friday night if Draft Wire’s mock draft behooves Paton to select any of the three suggested players. Check out the full Day 2 mock on Draft Wire.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#American Football#Draft Wire#Draft Wire Pegs Paton#Ot Daniel Faalele#Ohio State#Ot Nicholas Petit Frere#Cb
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Got Married At NFL Stadium

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver married her musician husband, Alexander DeLeon, in an official ceremony earlier this year. However, the supermodel and her husband decided to tie the knot again at the home of their favorite football team. Skriver and DeLeon, who are both big-time Las Vegas Raiders fans,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mickey Loomis hinted at the Tyrann Mathieu signing in post-draft presser

Saturday night following the final rounds of the NFL draft, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told media there was one remaining “must” to address. He also insinuated that the must wouldn’t be hard to figure out. “You guys can guess that,” Loomis responded when asked for more detail. “You probably know it already.” We did. It was safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

