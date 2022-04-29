Man found guilty of murdering woman in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Pender County man was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury Thursday. Daniel Lewis Willoughby Sr., 68, of Rocky Point, was sentenced to 200-252 months in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old Carlene...
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested after deputies say he held his girlfriend and her two children against their will, a sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call on Tuesday and spoke with a family member who told them that the woman and her children were inside and believed to be in distress, the News & Record of Greensboro reported Friday.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officers have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at the Prince Mini-Mart on January 21, 2022. WPD issued a warrant for his arrest in February and 19-year-old Justin Maurice Hall was arrested April 19 and brought back to New Hanover County to be charged. His charges include:
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a Jacksonville business has been charged with multiple drug counts after a raid last week. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been investigating Carrollton Jenkins. The man’s business, CarKey Motors on Lejeune Boulevard, was raided where 300...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Twenty-seven people are now behind bars following recent arrests made in a catalytic converter theft ring. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, along with New Hanover and Pender counties, partnered up for “Operation Sawzall.” The organizations came together for a press conference Thursday morning to announce the arrests. Onslow County Sheriff’s […]
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week. The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Winston-Salem native Chris Paul, who currently is in a postseason run with the Phoenix Suns, saw the four men convicted in the slaying of his grandfather have their innocence claims be denied on Thursday.
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — More than 30 dogs have been seized in a North Carolina city after law enforcement officers broke up a dog-fighting ring, authorities said. Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a Gastonia address on Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the backyard, the Gaston Gazette reported. The […]
The Tesla was on the road above, but collided with another car and left the roadway, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40, police said.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to Old Stantonsburg Road, near the Hwy. 11 overpass, for a single-vehicle crash. They found a Dodge Avenger fully engulfed in flames. The person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at […]
ROCKINGHAM — A woman listed as a probation absconder nearly a year ago is now facing a multitude of drug charges. According to Sheriff Mark Gulledge, deputies responded to a call around 4:25 p.m. April 28 of a woman asleep in a car on Gardenia Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Comments / 0