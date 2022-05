Spring cleaning season isn't just for your closet. It's also a great time to declutter high litter areas in Craven County's streets and neighborhoods. Come on out Saturday, May 7, for the county's Spring Clean Sweep event starting at 9 a.m. in New Bern and Havelock. There will be a sign-up table set up at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center for volunteers to come and get their cleaning supplies. Another sign-up table will be in the parking lot at the Havelock City Hall.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO