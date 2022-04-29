ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

Cameras trigger alert, catch copper thief in action

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – A masked man was captured on camera breaking into Four County EMC’s restricted area and attempting to steal copper wire on Friday April 15. The motion detection cameras alerted EMC officials to an intruder on the premises in the middle of the night. The man was seen...

Burgaw, NC
