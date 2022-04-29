ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Deputy Chief Purifoy-Smoots nominated to become MFD's highest ranking African American woman

By Michele Fiore
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Deputy Chief Purifoy-Smoots has been nominated to become the Milwaukee Fire Department's assistant chief. That will make her the highest ranking African American woman in Wisconsin's fire service....

cbs58.com

Comments / 5

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate 3 separate overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that took place between the evening of Sat., April 30 and daybreak on Sun., May 1. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sat., April 30, at approximately 7:20p.m., near 68th and Lisbon a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound while driving a vehicle and then crashing. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sisters shot, community walk searches for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are still looking for tips after 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson was shot and killed, her 10-year-old sister wounded, while playing outside Sunday, April 24. Friday, the community and law enforcement came together for a community walk in search of tips; police don't have much, if anything, to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Medical Examiner investigating series of weekend fatalities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner is investigating a series of early morning fatalities in Milwaukee. The first one was on 12th and Lincoln. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. An autopsy will be coming tomorrow, on May 2. 20th and Burleigh. The next one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
