A Florida high school senior had quite the decision to make after receiving 72 college acceptance letters. Ja’Leaha Thornton of Glades Central High School said she started submitting college applications in early September 2021, telling Good Morning America that she wanted to “see how many I can actually get into.” Thorton was determined to broaden her horizons by picking out-of-state schools, and ultimately ended up applying to 90 colleges.

