VIDEO: AMSP’s Barber paddock setup

Austin Forkner wears his heart on his Fox Racing jersey sleeve. Haunted by a series of injuries throughout the past two racing seasons, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki racer has refused to give up, finding his way back into action and throwing himself into the fray. Last Saturday’s triumph at Foxborough was a classic example of the Missouri rider’s approach to being a professional world class racer as he returned to action after attending to a broken collarbone suffered at Arlington, Texas last February.
