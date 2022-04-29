ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: AMSP’s Barber paddock setup

By Marshall Pruett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arrow McLaren SP team has made a fan-friendly...

Ashley, J. Force, Sampey lead into Charlotte 4-wide finals

Justin Ashley picked up his first career No. 1 qualifier in Top Fuel on Saturday, clinching his first top spot at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway. John Force (Funny Car) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the sixth of 22 races during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
Elliott triumphs in NASCAR's rain-delayed Dover race

Chase Elliott is winless in 2022 no more, prevailing on Monday in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott led the final 53 laps after he was able to power by Ross Chastain on the bottom off the lap 348 restart. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been battling Chastain for multiple laps before the caution, and the pair were side-by-side when the yellow flag flew. Chastain was deemed the leader, but Elliott wasted no time in doing away with him when the race restarted for the final time.
Stewart-Haas Racing: Dover 400 from Delaware

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 11th, Finished 9th / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 23rd, Finished 13th / Running,...
DOVER, DE
TCR and GT4 "long term" for Michelin Pilot Challenge - Doonan

IMSA President John Doonan believes the sanctioning bodies’ Michelin Pilot Challenge series is on a good course for the long-term future with its combination of TCR and GT4-specification cars racing in the series together. The TCR class, specifically, is likely to be a long-term fixture of the IMSA paddock.
CRANDALL: How Dover got its Monster back

Dover Motor Speedway just might have a second chance at life. It had been a while since the one-mile concrete oval in “The First State” had put on a first-rate show. For one reason or another, Dover became a dud. And when the track lost one of its races going into last season when Dover Motorsports took it to Nashville, it was easy to shrug a shoulder and move on.
Barber Race Results: May 1, 2022 (Indycar Series)

They’re set for the start in the Grand Prix of Alabama. The 2.38-mile of Barber Motorsports Park is set to host the NTT Indycar Series. View Barber results for the Indycar Series below. Barber: Menu. TV Schedule | Prac 1 | Prac 2 / Qual | Race. Rinus VeeKay...
BARBER, NC
VIDEO: Barber IndyCar race report with Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, who raced up and down the order to ultimately finish 10th at Barber Motorsports Park, does his end-of-day wrap-up with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and talks about his day, the on-track scuffle with teammate Romain Grosjean, and more. Watch below or click here.
Watch: 2022 PACE CAR LAPS // TAKUMA SATO AND DAVID MALUKAS

"Bucket list achieved. Getting a ride by Takuma Sato." Watch teammates David Malukas and Takuma Sato take a few laps around Barber Motorsports Park in the Honda Pace Car. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
Watch: O’Ward’s race-winning pass at Barber #shorts

The No. 5 won the race in Turn 5. Watch Pato O'Ward's INDYCAR race-defining pass at Barber Motorsports Park. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
Alex Albon "benefited a lot" from year out - Capito

Williams team principal Jost Capito admits he did not realize how valuable Alex Albon’s year out from racing would prove to be at Red Bull. Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season, with Sergio Perez replacing him and the British-Thai driver taking on a reserve role last year. After impressing Red Bull with his work ethic and development, Albon was moved to a Williams race seat for this season and Capito says the way that year out has benefited him has been clear in the first four races.
Cagey strategy bolts Volt Aston Martin to Michelin Pilot Challenge win

Volt Racing parlayed smart pit stop strategy and a fast Aston Martin Vantage GT4 into victory for drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120, Round 3 of the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Brynjolfsson guided the No. 7 Aston from ninth to second during...
PRUETT: Barber showcased IndyCar's generational clash

Sunday’s Honda Indy Grand Prix had the look and feel of the NTT IndyCar Series’ present and future being on display. Pato O’Ward made a welcome return to victory lane after nearly a year of anxiously waiting to get another win. Alex Palou did what we’ve come to expect by moving forward and grabbing handfuls of points on the way to second, and polesitter Rinus VeeKay led the most laps — 57 of the 90 — while staying cool under fire and finishing third.
Delayed Dover smiles on Stenhouse

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing needed the kind of day Monday’s rain-delayed Cup Series race turned out to be en route to finishing second at Dover Motor Speedway. The No. 47 team executed a clean race. Stenhouse didn’t lead a lap, but ran inside the top 10...
Taylor/Albuquerque storm to fourth straight Laguna IMSA victory for Acura

The consensus coming into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was that it was an Acura track. Acura had won the past three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races in the DPi class, and Wayne Taylor Racing and the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 came in as the defending race winners and default favorite. While they showed that the feeling was warranted by leading every session, qualifying on pole and ultimately winning the 2h40m race around the 2.38-mile, 11-turn circuit, it wasn’t as easy as might have been expected.
INTERVIEW: Austin Forkner

Austin Forkner wears his heart on his Fox Racing jersey sleeve. Haunted by a series of injuries throughout the past two racing seasons, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki racer has refused to give up, finding his way back into action and throwing himself into the fray. Last Saturday’s triumph at Foxborough was a classic example of the Missouri rider’s approach to being a professional world class racer as he returned to action after attending to a broken collarbone suffered at Arlington, Texas last February.
ARLINGTON, TX
Acura goes 1-2 in IMSA to continue Laguna Seca dominance

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Acura continued its dominance at Laguna Seca in the IMSA sports car series as Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque teamed to give Wayne Taylor Racing the victory Sunday. Taylor and Albuquerque in the No. 10 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing led all but six of the 117 laps in the timed race. Acura-powered prototypes have now won the last four races at Laguna Seca, while Ricky Taylor has won three-straight. Meyer Shank Racing finished second in the No. 60 Acura. The two Acura teams are tied atop the IMSA Daytona Prototype standings after four races.
MONTEREY, CA

