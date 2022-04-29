VIDEO: AMSP’s Barber paddock setup

Williams team principal Jost Capito admits he did not realize how valuable Alex Albon’s year out from racing would prove to be at Red Bull. Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season, with Sergio Perez replacing him and the British-Thai driver taking on a reserve role last year. After impressing Red Bull with his work ethic and development, Albon was moved to a Williams race seat for this season and Capito says the way that year out has benefited him has been clear in the first four races.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO