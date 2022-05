Chase Elliott is winless in 2022 no more, prevailing on Monday in the rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. Elliott led the final 53 laps after he was able to power by Ross Chastain on the bottom off the lap 348 restart. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been battling Chastain for multiple laps before the caution, and the pair were side-by-side when the yellow flag flew. Chastain was deemed the leader, but Elliott wasted no time in doing away with him when the race restarted for the final time.

