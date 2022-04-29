ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC unveils new Kentucky Fried ‘Buckquet’ for Mother’s Day 2022

By Joe Kelley
 4 days ago
KFC is partnering with Proflowers for the introduction of the new Kentucky Fried Buckquet (pronounced “buck-kay”)—a DIY floral arrangement to accompany KFC’s Sides Lovers Meal. KFC is partnering with Proflowers for the introduction of the new Kentucky Fried Buckquet (pronounced “buck-kay”)—a DIY floral arrangement to accompany KFC’s Sides Lovers Meal.

The Kentucky Fried Buckquet can feature KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken, which is skewered and tucked into a vase alongside a blooming arrangement of a dozen multicolored roses.

To score one for your mom for Mother’s Day, simply order a KFC Side Lovers Meal online or on the KFC mobile app for Mother’s Day weekend (or whenever you plan to celebrate) between May 1st and May 3rd, 2022, and you’ll get a free promo code to redeem a Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers.com, which will be shipped directly to you to be assembled.

The kit includes the roses, a glass vase, a KFC applique, eight skewers, and a card for your mom.

You have to get your order of chicken via Quick Pick-Up to use for completing the gift.

#Fried Chicken#Kfc Chicken#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink
