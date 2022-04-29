ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

District: 3 students injured during stabbing incident at Spring Valley HS

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjr7F_0fOTraDQ00

Parents says they are furious after three students were hurt and one was arrested following a stabbing at a Rockland County high school Friday afternoon.

The parents say they've been asking the district to increase security at the high school for months - and say Friday's violence is the result of failing to do so.

Witness video shows the fight between four Spring Valley High School students in the parking lot during Friday afternoon dismissal.

This fight quickly got out of hand.

Spring Valley police arrested one teen on campus, who is accused of stabbing two others.

"We also have a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence in any form or fashion in our building or on our campuses," said East Ramapo Central School District Superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis.

The most serious stabbing victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Two others were injured - one with a knife wound, and another who was punched in the face.

"It was a fight or accident waiting to happen," says parent Lisa Goldberg.

Parents like Goldberg have been sounding the alarm about the district's dismissal policies for months.

She pleaded her case before the school board in March.

"Nobody can be bothered to be outside to secure our students," she said. "Unfortunately, no matter how many of us asked for assistance. We had to wait for what hopefully isn't a tragedy."

It's unclear if the district plans to add more officers in response to the incident.

Officials continue to investigate what led up to the violent brawl.

Spring Valley police say charges against the stabbing suspect are pending.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Ellis
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Spring Valley High School
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy