Sarasota County, FL

The former CEO of Cadbury is his selling his Florida mansion for $20 million

By CL Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former chief executive officer of Cadbury, the company known for their Easter-spawned goo-filled chocolate eggs, is selling his Sarasota County Mansion. Located at 1312 Casey Key Rd. in Nokomis, the 11,785 square-foot home was built...

