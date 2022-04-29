ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL JOINS LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. POSTAL SERVICE CLAIMING FAULTY ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW OF NEW VEHICLE PURCHASES

 3 days ago

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a multistate coalition of 17 attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service challenging its flawed environmental analysis for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Acquisition program. The Postal Service has the largest civilian vehicle fleet in the world, consisting of...

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri and Arkansas legislators react to supreme court draft ruling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – According to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico, The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects a federal right to abortion. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) quickly tweeted a response, saying, “The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an […]
MISSOURI STATE
TheConversationAU

Giving ex-prisoners public housing cuts crime and re-incarceration – and saves money

“Going home” is a classic metaphor for exiting prison. But most people exiting prison in Australia either expect to be homeless, or don’t know where they will be staying when released. Our recent research for AHURI (the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute) shows post-release housing assistance is a potentially powerful lever in arresting the imprisonment–homelessness cycle. We found ex-prisoners who get public housing have significantly better criminal justice outcomes than those who receive private rental assistance only. The benefit, in dollars terms, of public housing outweighs the cost. Read more: ...
HOMELESS

