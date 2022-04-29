ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

President Jasken named to Power 30 Higher Education List

By President Julia Jasken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Julia Jasken has been chosen by the editorial team of The Daily Record to its second annual Power 30 Higher Education List. She is highlighted among the most influential figures in higher education in the State of Maryland. According to The Daily Record editor Thomas Baden Jr., those...

