President Jasken named to Power 30 Higher Education List

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal, and just like that, we're a third of the way through 2022. How did a company run by Ashley Kalus, now a Republican candidate for governor, beat out better-connected companies to win a $7.9-million COVID-testing contract from the Rhode Island Department of Health? Why did the state terminate that contract early? And is it just a coincidence that Kalus's name surfaced as a candidate just days afterward? Katherine Gregg investigated the story of Illinois-based Doctors Test Centers' ill-fated relationship with the state and how it is now hanging over the race for governor.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO