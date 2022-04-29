ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

The West Cal Chamber Fest Goes Down In Westlake, LA This Saturday

By Gina Cook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't miss the excitement this weekend at the 2nd Annual West Cal Chamber Fest. It all takes place Saturday, April 30 from 6:30 am with a 5K run to get the festivities off to a start. Then till 5 pm, residents...

Boot Brew Festival This Saturday in Eunice

Last Sunday South Louisiana celebrated Easter. The arrival of Easter means the end of the Lenten Season and for a lot of people in South Louisiana that change in the calendar has affected the way they consume beer. Okay, for a lot of folks, giving up drinking alcohol for Lent is a thing. Now that the Lenten obligation is over who wouldn't want to celebrate our blessing with some different and unique homebrewed beers.
EUNICE, LA
1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Geno Delafose
West Calcasieu Chamber Of Commerce Job Fair

If you are looking to start or change careers now is the time to get your resumes together. The West Calcasieu Chamber Of Commerce presents their big Region V Job Fair on May 3. Save the date! It will take place from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm in Westlake, LA at the Mangan Recreation Center (1000 McKinley St.)
WESTLAKE, LA
Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
2022 Guide For Summer Camps In Lake Charles, LA

We all know an idle mind is a waste. Do you have plans for your child/children this summer? For the past two years, parents and guardians were faced with finding an answer to that question. It was tough trying to create a plan and have something productive to do for the kids while the pandemic had us all on lockdown.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
We Found A Lucky Dog Stand In Lake Charles

If you have been to New Orleans, then you know exactly know what we mean when we say Lucky Dogs. Lucky Dogs are a staple in the big easy. If you walk down Bourbon Street in New Orleans you will see a Lucky Dog stand on every corner. The iconic brand offers six-inch and foot-long hot dogs will all your favorite fixings like ketchup, mustard, mayo, relish, and even chili and nacho cheese.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Results From Our ‘Best Boudin In SW Louisiana’ Poll

Last month we asked our listeners who had the best boudin in SWLA, and we received a ton of votes. I also wrote an article about the Top 5 Places To Get Boudin In Lake Charles based on Trip advisor reviews. After posting that article on our social media pages, you had several other places that you thought deserved to make the list. The light bulb went off...let's let our listeners vote on the best boudin in SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
