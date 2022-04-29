ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Spectrum special ‘Fighting Fentanyl,’ featuring UWO PD’s Kurt Leibold, airs Sunday

Fighting Fentanyl, a half-hour special from Spectrum News 1 featuring University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Police Chief Kurt Leibold, will air at 7 p.m. May 1 on...

