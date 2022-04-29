ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming to celebrate grand opening May 7-14 in Springwoods Village Shopping Center

By Hannah Zedaker
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amith and Divya Patel will host a weeklong celebration from May 7-14 for the grand opening of their new Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming location in Spring. Located in the Springwoods Village Shopping...

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Houston

Cornelius Nursery to celebrate grand opening in Spring May 6-8

Cornelius Nursery will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Spring May 6-8. Located at 7311 N. Grand Parkway W., the garden center will offer a wide selection of plants and gardening supplies as well as decorative items like custom-designed wreaths, fountains and imported pottery. The nursery will also boast seasonal plants including gourds and pumpkins during the fall and poinsettias and Christmas trees during winter. www.calloways.com/locations/spring-cornelius-garden-center.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

National franchise Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Spring

Crumbl Cookies celebrated the grand opening of its new Spring location April 2. Located at 20530 I-45 N., Ste. C, Crumbl Cookies offers gourmet desserts and treats ready to be delivered straight to customers’ doors. The national franchise also offers in-store and curbside pickup from its locally owned and operated shops. The eatery’s cookies are made fresh every day with a rotating menu of unique cookie flavors every week. 346-298-0326. https://crumblcookies.com/txspring.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

USA Pet Resorts celebrates grand opening in Spring

USA Pet Resorts celebrated its grand opening in Spring on April 22. Located at 21120 Spring Towne Drive, USA Pet Resorts’ two-acre campus features 24-hour staffing and extended service hours to accommodate busy pet parents, Owner Keith Jankowski said. “Whether it's lodging, day club, training, walking or grooming, you...
SPRING, TX
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito eyes May 9 Kingwood location opening date

After multiple delays, Freebirds World Burrito has announced an opening date of May 9 for its new location in Kingwood, according to an April 26 news release. The restaurant—to be located at 3112 W. Lake Houston Parkway—was originally planned to open in September. The first 25 attendees in line on May 9 will receive one free burrito per week for one year, according to the release. Attendees can also enjoy free samples of chips and dip. Freebirds World Burrito is an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain that serves burritos, tacos, bowls and salads that can be customized according to customers’ tastes. The restaurant has locations across Texas, including in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. www.freebirds.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Diamonds Direct now open near Baybrook Mall

Diamonds Direct opened its second location in the Houston area in March. Located next to the Baybrook Mall at 18610 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, Diamonds Direct sells jewelry such as rings and necklaces. The business celebrated its new location at a grand opening event on April 21. 281-612-3632. www.diamondsdirect.com. Jake has...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fajita Pete's caters Tex-Mex to Seven Lakes area in Katy

Houston-founded Tex-Mex restaurant Fajita Pete’s opened another Katy-area location in the Seven Lakes neighborhood April 18 at 9615 Spring Green Blvd. Suite 300, Katy. The newest franchise will provide catering services to parties of 1-100 and offer free delivery to homes and offices. Fajita Pete’s serves chicken, beef, veggie, carnitas and shrimp fajita plates of varying portions with grilled onions, jalapenos and hand-rolled tortillas. Customers can also order other Tex-Mex dishes such as quesadillas and burritos as well as margaritas for delivery. 281-665-8415. www.fajitapetes.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Goode Co. Fish Camp to open May 3 on Six Pines Drive

Houston-based Goode Company Restaurants will open its new concept Goode Co. Fish Camp on May 3. “Like all Goode Company concepts, Goode Co. Fish Camp takes inspiration from my family’s heritage, history and love of food and entertaining. This newest concept is especially personal to me because it’s inspired by time spent fishing with my dad on Christmas Bay,” said Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Big City Wings celebrates 1-year anniversary in Humble

Big City Wings celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Humble location April 15. Located near the Fall Creek community at 9240 N. Sam Houston Parkway E., Ste. 101, the eatery offers 18 types of wing seasonings and dressings as well as burgers, waffles and loaded baked potatoes. Owner Gerald Rogers opened the original Big City Wings in Atascocita in July 2015. The business now has 12 locations across the Greater Houston area. 832-781-4950. www.bigcitywings.com/fall-creek.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brett's BBQ Shop coming soon to Katy with new opening date

Brett's BBQ Shop has pushed back its opening date for its second location after originally saying it would open in early 2022. The new location is set to open in June at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, in the Boardwalk Crossing shopping center, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant also has a location at 606 S. Mason Road, Katy, which will transition into a new concept incorporating Brett’s BBQ fare. The barbecue shop sells items like sausage, ribs and mac and cheese. The business recently filed for a Mixed Beverage Permit in April. 281-392-7666. https://brettsbbqshop.square.site.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Stone Cold Meats Cypress celebrating one year in business

Local butcher shop Stone Cold Meats is celebrating its one-year anniversary at 13215 Grant Road, Ste. 1800, Cypress, on April 30. The butcher shop will celebrate all day by offering visitors wings, sausages and spiked lemonade. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m., and visitors must be 21 or older to purchase spiked lemonade. 281-524-6328. www.stonecoldmeatscypress.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros Coffee nearing opening in Tomball

Dutch Bros Coffee is finishing construction at 27657 Business 249, Tomball. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Representatives with the company said in mid-April the Tomball shop was about a month from opening. No specific opening date has been confirmed. www.dutchbros.com.
TOMBALL, TX
