The WNBA will honor Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with a floor decal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night. The league’s Board of Governors also approved Phoenix paying Griner’s $228,000 salary — the WNBA max — and not have it count against the Mercury's salary cap, a different person familiar with the decision told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decisions haven’t been announced publicly.

BASKETBALL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO