Katy, TX

InStyle Fashion Resale boutique relocates to Mason Road shop

By Asia Armour
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
InStyle Fashion Resale closed its store on Westheimer Pkwy. Feb. 11 and relocated to a new shop at 354 S. Mason, Katy on March 12. The boutique sells...

Community Impact Houston

Roundup: Uchiko opening in Post Oak; patio bar coming to the Heights; and other April, May business news

A number of new businesses recently opened or plan to open in May in the Heights, Montrose, Washington Avenue and surrounding areas. 1. A soft opening is set for April 29-May 6 for La La Land Kind Cafe in the M-K-T development—600 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston—prior to a grand opening celebration May 7. The business offers coffee and matcha classics as well as teas and food items. On the day of its grand opening, all drinks will be 50% off, according to an announcement from M-K-T developers. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

ErmaRose Winery closes Katy location, prepares to relocate

ErmaRose Winery closed April 10 in preparation of opening in a different location. The old winery was located at 3130 Katy Hockley Cutoff Road in Katy. ErmaRose wines can still be purchased online and in select stores, and the business will also be offering private and virtual tastings. According to the winery's Facebook page, they do not have a set date for the new location opening and cannot reveal the new address until they have all their permits. 832-269-4332. www.ermarosewinery.com.
KATY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Infamous Houston love triangles: 5 bizarre true-life tales stranger than fiction

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – In the past two decades, the Houston area has seen David Temple shoot his pregnant wife, Clara Harris run over her husband, astronaut Lisa Nowak pepper spray a captain in the Air Force, Ana Maria Gonzalez-Angulo poison her colleague-turned-lover’s coffee, and a Montrose couple try to hire an undercover police officer -- posing as a hit man -- to off their exes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito eyes May 9 Kingwood location opening date

After multiple delays, Freebirds World Burrito has announced an opening date of May 9 for its new location in Kingwood, according to an April 26 news release. The restaurant—to be located at 3112 W. Lake Houston Parkway—was originally planned to open in September. The first 25 attendees in line on May 9 will receive one free burrito per week for one year, according to the release. Attendees can also enjoy free samples of chips and dip. Freebirds World Burrito is an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain that serves burritos, tacos, bowls and salads that can be customized according to customers’ tastes. The restaurant has locations across Texas, including in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. www.freebirds.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cornelius Nursery to celebrate grand opening in Spring May 6-8

Cornelius Nursery will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Spring May 6-8. Located at 7311 N. Grand Parkway W., the garden center will offer a wide selection of plants and gardening supplies as well as decorative items like custom-designed wreaths, fountains and imported pottery. The nursery will also boast seasonal plants including gourds and pumpkins during the fall and poinsettias and Christmas trees during winter. www.calloways.com/locations/spring-cornelius-garden-center.
SPRING, TX
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Community Impact Houston

Goode Co. Fish Camp to open May 3 on Six Pines Drive

Houston-based Goode Company Restaurants will open its new concept Goode Co. Fish Camp on May 3. “Like all Goode Company concepts, Goode Co. Fish Camp takes inspiration from my family’s heritage, history and love of food and entertaining. This newest concept is especially personal to me because it’s inspired by time spent fishing with my dad on Christmas Bay,” said Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brett's BBQ Shop coming soon to Katy with new opening date

Brett's BBQ Shop has pushed back its opening date for its second location after originally saying it would open in early 2022. The new location is set to open in June at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, in the Boardwalk Crossing shopping center, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant also has a location at 606 S. Mason Road, Katy, which will transition into a new concept incorporating Brett’s BBQ fare. The barbecue shop sells items like sausage, ribs and mac and cheese. The business recently filed for a Mixed Beverage Permit in April. 281-392-7666. https://brettsbbqshop.square.site.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fajita Pete's caters Tex-Mex to Seven Lakes area in Katy

Houston-founded Tex-Mex restaurant Fajita Pete’s opened another Katy-area location in the Seven Lakes neighborhood April 18 at 9615 Spring Green Blvd. Suite 300, Katy. The newest franchise will provide catering services to parties of 1-100 and offer free delivery to homes and offices. Fajita Pete’s serves chicken, beef, veggie, carnitas and shrimp fajita plates of varying portions with grilled onions, jalapenos and hand-rolled tortillas. Customers can also order other Tex-Mex dishes such as quesadillas and burritos as well as margaritas for delivery. 281-665-8415. www.fajitapetes.com.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Homebuilders rip up contracts, then re-list homes for thousands more

HOUSTON — The dream to own a new home is getting shattered for some would-be homebuyers in Houston’s hot real estate market. KHOU 11 Investigates reviewed consumer complaints with the Better Business Bureau detailing how builders canceled their contracts, sometimes just before closing, then relisted the home for a much higher price.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

HCTRA eyes summer opening for Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249 direct connectors

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is adding four connectors so northbound drivers on the tolled lanes of Hwy. 249 will be able to enter east and west Grand Parkway lanes, and those traveling east or west on the Grand Parkway will have direct access to southbound Hwy. 249. HCTRA Media Relations Manager Roxana Sibrian said connectors will be opened as they are completed.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
