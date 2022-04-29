2 Teen Runaways Found

HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos. According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are looking for a 19-year-old woman missing since Thursday, April 28. Hawaii Island police say Ysabel Torres was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 28 on Haili Street in Hilo. Police say Torres considered to be at risk, and may be traveling in a silver 2018 Toyota C-HR with Hawaii license plate ZFN703.
Honolulu Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old teen for several crimes after finding him asleep in a stolen car. Police say the car was still running with the keys in the ignition when they found the boy Friday morning in the Kalihi area. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found illegal...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle on Quacco Road late Sunday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), detectives do not believe this was a random crime. Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 800 block of Quacco Road at the entrance of a mobile […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
