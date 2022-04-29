ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New model for antibacterial mechanism

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Biologists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Brookhaven National Laboratory and their collaborators have discovered an aberrant protein that's deadly to bacteria. In a paper just published in the journal PLOS ONE, the scientists describe how this erroneously built protein mimics the action of aminoglycosides, a class of antibiotics. The newly...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Daily

Image-based mechanical simulations improve accuracy in gauging healing progress of bone fractures

When you first break a bone, the body sends out an inflammatory response, and cells begin to form a hematoma around the injured area. Within a week or two, that blood clot is replaced with a soft material called callus that forms a bridge of sorts that holds the fragments together. Over months, the callus hardens into bone, and the healing process is complete. But sometimes, that bridge between the bones fails to form, creating a nonunion.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Researchers develop powerful strategy for creating new-to-nature enzymes

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment. Engineering enzymes to perform reactions not found in nature can address longstanding challenges in the world of synthetic chemistry, such as upgrading plant-based oils into useful biochemicals. A team of researchers has developed a simple yet powerful strategy for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Science Daily

New brain learning mechanism calls for revision of long-held neuroscience hypothesis

Just one single neuron can realize deep learning algorithms, which previously required an artificial complex network consisting of thousands of connected neurons. This discovery is expected to have important implications on future AI hardware. FULL STORY. The brain is a complex network containing billions of neurons. Each of these neurons...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Nanotechnology enables visualization of RNA structures at near-atomic resolution

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. We live in a world made and run by RNA, the equally important sibling of the genetic molecule DNA. In fact, evolutionary biologists hypothesize that RNA existed and self-replicated even before the appearance of DNA and the proteins encoded by it. Fast forward to modern day humans: science has revealed that less than 3% of the human genome is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that in turn are translated into proteins. In contrast, 82% of it is transcribed into RNA molecules with other functions many of which still remain enigmatic.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Protein Design#Mathematics#Journal
Science Daily

Self-eliminating genes tested on mosquitoes

Scientists have tested a technology to make temporary genetic modifications in mosquitoes. The modifications self-delete over time. Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists have tested a technology to make temporary genetic modifications in mosquitoes. The modifications self-delete over time. Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists published an article detailing a mechanism to...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Reforming coral reefs using 3D printing

The world's coral reefs are becoming extinct due to many factors such as global warming and accelerated urbanization in coastal areas, which places tremendous stress on marine life. "The rapid decline of coral reefs has increased the need for exploring interdisciplinary methods for reef restoration," explains Natalie Levy, a Ph.D. student at Bar-Ilan University in Israel. "Examining how to conserve the biodiversity of coral reefs is a key issue, but there is also an urgent need to invest in technology that can improve the coral ecosystem and our understanding of the reef environment."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A new strategy for active metasurface design provides a full 360° phase tunable metasurface

Source: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) An international team of researchers has demonstrated a widely applicable methodology enabling a full 360° active phase modulation for metasurfaces while maintaining significant levels of uniform light amplitude. This strategy can be fundamentally applied to any spectral region with any structures and resonances that fit the bill.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution

Source: German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. The absence of large herbivores after the extinction of the dinosaurs changed the evolution of plants. The 25 million years of large herbivore absence slowed down the evolution of new plant species. Defensive features such as spines regressed and fruit sizes increased. The research has demonstrated this using palm trees as a model system.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New insights on the importance of skull channels for brain health

Researchers who previously discovered channels in the skull have found that cerebrospinal fluid can exit the brain through these channels to reach the skull's bone marrow, which can detect and respond to infection or injury. Tapping into this process may help investigators study and treat inflammation-related brain conditions. FULL STORY.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Breakthrough in treatment for Dupuytren's disease

Researchers at the Kennedy Institute, University of Oxford, led by Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal have demonstrated the efficacy of the anti-TNF drug adalimumab for patients with early stage Dupuytren's disease. "This phase 2b trial represents the clinical translation of our laboratory findings, where we identified TNF as a potential therapeutic target...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Mapping study yields novel insights into DNA-protein connection, paving way for researchers to target new treatments

A new genetic mapping study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health traces links between DNA variations and thousands of blood proteins in two large and distinct populations. The results should help researchers better understand the molecular causes of diseases and identify proteins that could be targeted to treat these diseases.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Geophysics: Better insights into Earth's interior

LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a method that allows us to investigate the composition of the Earth with better results. Knowledge about the structure and composition of the Earth's crust is important for understanding the dynamics of the Earth. For example, the presence or absence of melt or fluids plays a major role in plate tectonic processes. Most our knowledge in this area comes from geophysical surveys. However, the relationship between measurable geophysical parameters and the actual conditions in the Earth's interior is often ambiguous. To improve this state of affairs, LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a new method, whereby data on the distribution of electrical conductivity and density in the Earth's crust is combined and processed using a method derived from medical imaging. "The advantage is that the relationships between the two parameters are part of the analysis," says Moorkamp. "For geophysical applications, this is completely new."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New research could help identify babies at risk of brain bleeds

Researchers have uncovered a new way to help identify babies and fetuses at high-risk of developing brain bleeds, paving the way for better early intervention. Researchers from WEHI (the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute) have uncovered a new way to help identify babies and foetuses at high-risk of developing brain bleeds, paving the way for better early intervention.
CANCER
Science Daily

Researchers bridge the gap between disciplines to better understand chemical reactions

Simon Fraser University researchers are yielding new insights into how chemical reactions can be understood and guided. Results of their interdisciplinary approach have been published in Physical Review Letters. Though chemical reactions may be very complex, they often follow a series of elementary steps as they progress. In their work,...
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Carbon, climate change and ocean anoxia in an ancient icehouse world

A new study describes a period of rapid global climate change in an ice-capped world much like the present -- but 304 million years ago. Within about 300,000 years, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels doubled, oceans became anoxic, and biodiversity dropped on land and at sea. FULL STORY. A new study...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Tiny sensor used to track the migratory patterns of monarch butterflies

Scientists have developed a tracking system that can be attached to monarch butterflies and transmit data about their location all throughout their three-month migratory journey south. FULL STORY. Millions of monarch butterflies migrate each fall to a specific cluster of mountain peaks in central Mexico. How exactly they navigate to...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

As climate shifts, species will need to relocate, and people may have to help them

Climate change is already affecting plants and animals worldwide and is a growing threat to biodiversity, adding a new layer to the existing challenges of habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, and overexploitation. A new study, published in the April issue of Biological Conservation, surveyed the recommendations of scientists for managing...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Science Daily

AI-enabled ECGs may identify patients at greater risk of stroke, cognitive decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because many patients are asymptomatic. FULL STORY. Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic...
HEALTH
Science Daily

Ablation therapy applied to stomach disorders

Researchers have shown that ablation therapy, often used to correct an abnormally beating heart, could be used to correct disorders of the stomach. Researchers from the Auckland Bioengineering Institute have shown that ablation therapy, often used to correct an abnormally beating heart, could be used to correct disorders of the stomach.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy