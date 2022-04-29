ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

The West Cal Chamber Fest Goes Down In Westlake, LA This Saturday

By Gina Cook
 4 days ago
Don't miss the excitement this weekend at the 2nd Annual West Cal Chamber Fest. It all takes place Saturday, April 30 from 6:30 am with a 5K run to get the festivities off to a start. Then till 5 pm, residents...

107 JAMZ

2022 Guide For Summer Camps In Lake Charles, LA

We all know an idle mind is a waste. Do you have plans for your child/children this summer? For the past two years, parents and guardians were faced with finding an answer to that question. It was tough trying to create a plan and have something productive to do for the kids while the pandemic had us all on lockdown.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Anyone Notice This Spelling Mistake on Nelson Rd In Lake Charles?

Before we start, yes, it has been replaced already. Spelling in the world of signage tends to be the most important thing in the business. It's not something you simply just want to leave up to spell check to handle. As I type this, I am doing my best to make sure everything in this article is spelled right. I just KNOW someone is going to catch a missed word. Oh well, I'm a radio DJ, not an English major!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

