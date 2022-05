LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The Las Cruces High School jazz band raised $2,000 Saturday evening to help those affected by the Ruidoso wildfires, according to the owner of the restaurant that hosted the benefit concert. The high school band partnered with the Game restaurant for the cause, who will donate 10% of the proceeds to The post Las Cruces High School jazz band raises $2K for Ruidoso fire victims appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO