JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Monday that it is awarding $6 million in 50% tax credits to 37 organizations. The 37 organizations are part of the state's Youth Opportunities Program (YOP). The YOP webpage states the goal of the program as, "...to broaden and strengthen opportunities for positive development and participation in community life for youth, and to discourage such persons from engaging in criminal and violent behavior."

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO