BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For those who lost homes or were damaged in the Marshall Fire last December, money is on the way, but it may not come until June. So says the head of the Community Foundation of Boulder. (credit: CBS) Tatiana Hernandez, the CEO of Community Foundation of Boulder County told CBS4, “Six months may seem like a very long time, but it’s really quite fast particularly when you talk about state, federal, local governments all through the one-stop easy process.” Fire victims were told at a meeting the night before that $20 million in donations are set aside to support...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO