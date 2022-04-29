Camels Are Invading Midland

There are other States in the Union, like Oklahoma for example, that have official State "Meals", so why not Texas? The Official State "Dish" is Chili... But that in and of itself isn't necessarily a "meal". The Oklahoma State "Meal" consists of a huge variety of courses... Everything from Chicken Fried Steak, to Barbequed Pork and Fried Okra, to cornbread, squash, sausage with biscuits and gravy, black-eyed peas, strawberries, and pecan pie. So in comparison, to just say Texas has Chili, seems to fall short. Not that only Chili is a terrible thing because I know so many people who have out-of-this-world chili recipes... But considering we are known for our Barbeque, we should at least add THAT to the list.
