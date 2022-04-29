Arts In The Village Market Day

Are you ready?! New Jersey's best food truck festival is happening this weekend. The fun takes place on Saturday April 30th & Sunday May 1st at Oak Tree Lodge in Wall Township. The food truck festival is hosted by the wonderful creators of Food Trucks in the Fall. A couple...
BELMAR — Lobster. Shrimp. Clams on a half shell. Oysters. Crabs. Scallops. Craving lots of seafood? Well, New Jerseyans, mark your calendars. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 35th annual New Jersey Seafood Festival in downtown Belmar makes a return this May. The family-friendly event...
Comments / 0