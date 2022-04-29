ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

CHARITY ENTREPRENEUR, AUTHOR, GLOBAL SPEAKER TO DELIVER AVERETT UNIVERSITY’S SPRING COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS

Cover picture for the articleCHARITY ENTREPRENEUR, AUTHOR, GLOBAL SPEAKER TO DELIVER AVERETT UNIVERSITY’S SPRING COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS. Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme, the co-founder, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet International, will speak to graduates at Averett University’s Spring Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 7. The 10 a.m. ceremony will be held on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell...

