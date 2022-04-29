For Immediate Release

Cynthia Santana

Phone: 206-256-5219

Email: cynthia.santana@seattle.gov

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Celebrates Transportation Network Company Drivers on May Day 2022

Seattle, WA (April 29, 2022) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) celebrates Transportation Network Company drivers in honor of the 23rd annual May Day celebration of international workers’ rights this Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The Transportation Network Company (TNC) legislation known as the Fare Share Plan passed in 2019 establishing the Drivers Deactivation Rights and TNC Minimum Compensation Ordinances. These laws, in addition to the Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) Ordinance that went into effect in 2020, provide drivers and other essential workers with protections and ensure drivers are properly paid and have access to basic benefits. Since implementation, more than $4,598,315.63 dollars in remedies have been assessed to 19,963 workers under the Gig Worker PSST and the TNC Minimum Compensation Ordinances. To date, OLS has resolved six investigations under these laws.

“The Seattle Fare Share Plan means overcoming financial hardship, spending more time with my family, and knowing that I’m protected by paid sick leave that allows me to keep my family and my community safe,” said Ahmed Farah, Drivers Union member, Lyft and Uber Driver since 2016.

“In One Seattle, we know app-based drivers are essential workers who we depend on to get us safely where we need to go. They deserve fair wages, good benefits, and safety and stability,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “When I served as Council President, we passed the Fare Share Plan thanks to the advocacy of thousands of drivers and a Seattle community that supports workers across the City. Now, as Mayor, I’m grateful that drivers have these protections in place as we work to build an economy where all workers can thrive.”

Under the TNC Driver Deactivation Rights Ordinance (DRO), the first Driver Resolution Center (DRC) was created for TNC drivers in 2021. Drivers Union is funded to provide representation to drivers in arbitration hearings as well as outreach and education on driver’s rights in collaboration with OLS through December 31, 2022. Services include free consultation and representation in deactivation disputes, and outreach and education about Seattle labor standards.

From July 2021 through March 2022, Drivers Union reported:

Connecting with 3,686 drivers to provide various types of assistance; and

Reactivating 224 drivers to TNC platforms after they experienced unwarranted deactivations.

In March, Governor Jay Inslee signed House Bill 2076 into law making Washington the first state in the country to guarantee rideshare drivers a minimum wage. The new law takes effect in January 2023 with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries as the enforcement agency. At that point, the new state law will preempt Seattle’s Drivers Deactivation Rights and TNC Minimum Compensation Ordinances, and OLS enforcement of the Gig Worker PSST Ordinance for TNC drivers.

“Drivers in Seattle have been on the front lines of the pandemic since day one. These groundbreaking laws were put into place to ensure drivers’ rights and safety are protected,” said Steven Marchese, OLS Director. “OLS is committed to upholding drivers’ rights in Seattle and supporting drivers with education and outreach as the Seattle legislation comes to an end on December 31, 2022, and the new law goes into effect.”

“For too long, TNC drivers have faced crumbling earnings, unfair terminations, and a lack of access to the basic protections enjoyed by most workers. Drivers Union is proud to have helped thousands of drivers, most of whom are refugees, immigrants, and people of color, to access rights and benefits like a guaranteed minimum wage and paid sick leave. We look forward to working to expand these rights across the state with the passage of HB 2076, Washington’s Expand Fairness Act,” said Peter Kuel, President, Drivers Union.

The City of Seattle has protected worker rights through legislation for the past 110 years since voters passed the first minimum wage in 1912. OLS is responsible for implementing 17 labor laws.

For more information on the TNC legislation and Gig Worker ordinances, or on any of Seattle’s other labor laws contact the Office of Labor Standards at http://www.seattle.gov/laborstandards or call 206-256-5297.

