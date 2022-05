NEW BRITAIN – The three-on-three Hoops for Homeless basketball tourney returned after a two-year hiatus to Central Park to raise around $15,000 for area youth in need Saturday. Joe Vaverchak, co-founder of the event and The McKinney-Vento Homeless liaison, said the tournament was started 10 years ago and this...

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO