Broadway in Cincinnati received backlash on social media after the theater company had to cancel a showing of Frozen due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The company wrote on Facebook at 8:07 p.m. Saturday night that it would be canceling the 8 p.m. showing of Frozen, saying, “We received this news at 7 p.m. this evening and sincerely apologize for the late notice and disappointment this news must bring.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO