Construction in and around Omaha

As of April 29 2022

Blondo is closed to thru traffic at 63rd due to sewer work (5/19)

Bridge work on 75/JFK on the bridge over 370 and over Chandler. Lane restrictions in both directions will make using 75/JFK on your daily commute much slower than usual until the fall. This will include various on/off ramp closures at times. Follow the detours

370 both east and west bound lane restrictions 25th to JFK/75 (5/18)

Eastbound Dodge at 31st lane restrictions (4/29)

84th is closed between Dodge STREET (between Children's and Methodist Hospital) and Harney (Nov 2022)

HWY 2 out of Lincoln Head to Head traffic 96th to 134th St

HWY 77 south of Lincoln for about 5 mile stretch to HWY 33/55 lane restrictions

Overnight lane restrictions and closures all thru the area of W Dodge Road/Dodge Expressway and I-680 in various directions and on various nights (7/15)

34/75 south of Plattsmouth: head to head traffic for about a mile at Mynard/Horning Road (November 2023)

75/480 NB to 480 EB (just past the Dodge/Harney exit) lane restrictions (no info on exact locations or lanes or duration)

480 EASTBOUND 20th St exit ramp will be closed (5/24)

480 Eastbound just one lane open 20th to 10th (5/30)

480 Westbound bridge over 24th St overnight lane restrictions (4/30)

480 WB ramp is closed FROM 29 SB (detour: 29SB to 80WB then 480 NB) This will remain closed until July 2023

880 WB ramp to 29SB is closed (exit 0A) until October. Detour is NB 29 to HWY 30 exit then right back on 29SB

29SB between 880 (exit 71) to Exit 66 (north of Cresent, Iowa) lane restrictions (October)

NB 29 IS CLOSED FROM 9th Ave to Avenue G EXIT 53A to 54A FOR A YEAR Detour is 80 Eastbound to 880 Westbound (construction at that intersection until 12/17) then back to 29 NB (see the detour map below) Also of note for local traffic: The 25th St and 16th St on ramps to NB 29 will remain open. Local drivers will be able to use like normal. Also for local drivers: exit at 9th Ave and head north on the new frontage road. From the frontage road access Broadway to 480 to Omaha; continue north to re-join 29NB Through traffic use the official detour to avoid long delays as only 35 MPH on that road. Lane restrictions continue in BOTH directions on I-29 from 25th exit all the way to I-80. This includes lane restrictions on 480 both directions in the area.

West Sarpy projects (These projects change exact locations and timelines. Be prepared for lane restrictions and closures until 2023)

180th is closed for about a block from HWY 370 north to Merion Dr through June

180th is closed south of Harrison from 180th Ave (Gertrude St) to Giles

Giles is closed 180th to 185th

Cornhusker is closed 181st to 188th

(Use Harrison 168th 370 and 204th)

36th south of Capehart on going road work causes big slow downs; use 25th St. This road work ON 36th has many of the roads closed just off 36th to the east.

Westbound Q St 63rd to 64th lane restrictions (5/12)

Eastbound Pacific is closed 64th to 60th. You are head to head traffic in the westbound lanes (5/3)

In the Field Club area Pacific is closed 38th to 40th St (5/2)

Westbound Pacific the right lane closed 120th to 126th (5/10)

108th and and I St in the intersection lane restrictions (5/16)

180th is closed Blondo to Maple (TFN)

168th north of Center: from Frances to Pine is closed (6/30)

120th head to head traffic in the southbound lanes from just south of Fort at Roanoke Blvd to south of Maple at Stonegate (7/15)

Eastbound Fort at 108th, 97th to 94th and 90th lane restrictions (4/29)

108th is closed from Decatur (just south of Blondo) to Burt Cir (the 3 way intersection by the White Oak convenience store) until November 2023

Northbound 90th Miami to Maple right lane closed (4/29)

Dodge STREET construction continues 84th to 77th (between Methodist Hospital and Children's) both directions

72nd in both directions lane restrictions for median work Country Club Ave to State St (4/29)

72nd and Maple in the intersection various lane restrictions (4/30)

29th is closed between Blondo and Burdette (behind Charles Drew Health Center) until June of 2023 for sewer replacement (6/2023)

Westbound Ames at 65th lane restrictions (5/30)

Redick Ave is closed between Minne Lusa Blvd and 28th Ave (North side of Miller Park) (5/2)

Martin Ave 30th to 33rd lane restrictions (5/21)

16th St between Clark (about 6 blocks north of Cuming St) to Pinkney (about 6 blocks north of Locust) various lane restrictions until June 2024

Abbott Dr in front of the airport various lane restrictions in both directions (7/15) (just a few extra minutes to get to the airport should be enough)

Riverfront Dr is closed from just south of the Bob Kerry Pedestrian bridge to Heartland Park for the Riverfront development project (8/2022)

Howard 19th to 17th restrictions (5/13)

18th and 17th Howard to Harney lane restrictions (8/7)

Harney 18th to 17th lane restrictions (8/7)

Farnam between 13th to 10th (9/15)

Burt is closed between 24th to 27th for a building project (9/15)

12th St is closed Dodge to Capital (11th has lane restrictions here, as well) and lane restrictions on Capital 11th to 12th (March 2023)

Northbound 10th Douglas to Cass the right lane is closed (5/4)