Weight Loss

Obesity drug helped people lose over 20% of body weight in trials, drugmaker says

By FOX TV Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new drug developed by Eli Lilly to treat diabetes helped patients lose up to 22.5% of their body weight in clinical trials, the drugmaker says. If the clinical trials hold up to peer reviews, experts say it could be a game-changer in treating obesity. According to a news...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Am I taking Crazy Pills
2d ago

Be careful.. remember Fen Fen? There will never be a drug that will be effective or safe for weight loss. There is always an underlying cause of weight gain, and once you discover it; the problem is resolved. It’s not hard to resolve..

