Palestine PD searching for missing man
PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Palestine Police Department is searching for a man that has been missing for more than a week.
Police are searching for 43-year-old Patrick Delomon Turner.
According to officials, Turner last spoke with his family on April 20. His vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area in Anderson County and Turner's whereabouts are not known.
If anyone has any information about Turner and his whereabouts, they should call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254.
