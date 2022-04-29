ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for Community Grants through the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Local Community Grant Program for FY 2023

ccgov.org
 3 days ago

Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for Community Grants through the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Local Community Grant Program for FY 2023. Elkton, MD: Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger is pleased to announce the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for community grants through the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Local Community Grant Program...

www.ccgov.org

Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Federal funds will assist Habitat for Humanity

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper visited a Sussex County Habitat for Humanity construction site in Laurel April 18 to announce a federal $500,000 grant to the organization from money he secured along with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in the omnibus appropriations bill passed in March. The funds will be spread out...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Forum: Sussex has affordable housing woes

Is affordable housing along Sussex County’s coast a problem? Yes, but people might be forgiven if they thought they could move farther inland and find an affordable place to live. However, during an April 22 symposium hosted by Sussex Housing Group, panelist after panelist shed light on why it’s becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing anywhere in the county.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Senior Activity Center marks 55 years of service in May

The Lewes Senior Activity Center will celebrate its 55th anniversary in service to local seniors with a dinner and dance for members Saturday, May 21, in the newly expanded and renovated center. Limited tickets will be sold; call 302-645-9293 to learn more. The LSAC was founded in 1967 by Jack...
LEWES, DE
#Vlt#Community Services#County Executive#Community Grants#Vlt Rrb#Fy 2023#Nofa#Md
WMDT.com

Beebe announces updated visitor policy at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced updates to its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of today, April 29th, inpatients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus may have one well visitor per day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The visitor will not be allowed to change throughout the day.
LEWES, DE

