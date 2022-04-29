Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for Community Grants through the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Local Community Grant Program for FY 2023
Elkton, MD: Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger is pleased to announce the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for community grants through the Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) Local Community Grant Program...www.ccgov.org
