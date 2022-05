Funeral services for Oralee Cearley, 93, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Cearley passed away at 7:08 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home. She was born May 14, 1928, at Grimmett, Missouri,...