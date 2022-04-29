ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pusha-T Explains Why He Didn’t Want Any Beef-Type Energy—Including Drake—On ‘It’s Almost Dry’

By Joe Price
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his new album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha-T has addressed why he decided not to bring any “beefing” type of energy to the record. In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, the rapper suggested that he was past beefing and even mentioned Drake by name when talking...

