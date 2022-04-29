Man shot during robbery at Gold Coast apartment building

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was shot in his hand while struggling with robbers inside a Gold Coast apartment building late Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

The man told police he answered a knock on his door around 11:40 a.m. on the 15th floor at 14 E. Elm St. and saw three people who demanded his belongings, police said.

The man, 34, was pepper sprayed and then began struggling with someone who took out a handgun, police said. During the struggle, the gun discharged and struck the man in his hand.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police and fire department officials said.

