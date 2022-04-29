ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, AR

Willie Nelson celebrates his birthday twice: Here’s why

By Ricky Garcia, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9tby_0fOTFo0600

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Willie Nelson is celebrating his 89th birthday today — and also tomorrow.

Nelson was born in Abbott, Texas, just north of Waco on April 29, 1933. But as he’s explained in the past, he observes his birthday on the 30th, too.

During one of his SiriusXM radio shows in 2018, Nelson told listeners that he was indeed born on April 29, albeit very late at night.

“But it didn’t get registered in the county courthouse until the next day, the 30th,” he said. “So, it went out officially as the 30th. So I just do both days.”

‘I’ll accept gracefully’: Dolly Parton changes her mind on Rock Hall induction

To coincide with his actual April 29 birthdate, Nelson released his 17th album, “A Beautiful Time.” It features five songs with longtime collaborator and friend Buddy Cannon, as well as covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song” and The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

It’s Nelson’s third album release in just over a year. Nelson released two albums in 2021 (in February and November), and one of them — “That’s Life,” his tribute to Frank Sinatra — was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. “That’s Life” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s jazz charts.

Nelson will celebrate with thousands in Austin. He’s joining fellow Texan George Strait for the grand-opening celebration of Moody Center . The event marks only the second time Strait and Nelson have shared a stage in their careers.

Bobbie Nelson, sister and band member of country music legend Willie Nelson, dies at 91

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie,’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” Strait said in a release at the time of the announcement.

Nelson will close out his birthday weekend by throwing his own party — not on April 29 or 30, but May 1 — at his ranch located just outside of Austin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Austin, AR
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
B102.7

Willie Drops 98th Studio Album On 89th Birthday {Listen}

Willie is a Hall of Famer. Not just a Country Music Hall of Famer. Not just a Songwriter Hall of Famer. He's an American Music Treasure. And he's still releasing new music. Willie Nelson is 89 years old as of April 29, 2022 and as part of the celebration he's releasing his 98 studio album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bobbie Nelson
Person
George Strait
Person
Buddy Cannon
Person
Willie Nelson
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Texan
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AL.com

The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after Naomi Judd dies: ‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,’ Wynonna says

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.
MUSIC
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy