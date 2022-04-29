Two found unresponsive in northwest Austin home after drug bust, SWAT callout

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Two people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a SWAT callout at a northwest Austin home, in connection witha fentanyl bust at a nearby storage unit earlier on Thursday.

Austin Police tell us detectives executed a search warrant at a storage facility near the SWAT scene off of McNeil Drive near Jollyville Elementary. They found a large amount of fentanyl, other drugs, and weapons inside the unit.

That find prompted detectives to obtain a search warrant for a home they believed three suspects were in. SWAT was called out as a part of the warrant service, which began around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers made entry into the home, and found two of the three suspects unresponsive. Both were transported to St. David's North Austin, with one patient in critical condition and the other in serious condition. Both of the victims had felony warrants out for their arrest.

APD officials said the amount of fentanyl recovered at the storage unit was "enough to kill a couple hundred thousand people."

The investigation into the case is ongoing.