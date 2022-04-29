ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Spring Football: Week 1 Notebook

By ANDY VILLAMARZO Tampa Beacon correspondent
tampabeacon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 25 kicked off the first day of high school football spring practices and teams throughout Hillsborough County got started. We’ve compiled a notebook of quotes from head coaches after Week 1 practices. From players participation numbers to standouts on the practice field to head coaches’ thoughts, we’ve got you...

www.tampabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

'Dream Forever': Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston graduated this past weekend from Florida State University. The 28-year-old New Orleans Saints QB returned to Tallahassee to accept his diploma. According to Sports Illustrated, Winston had been taking online classes since being drafted in 2015. He reportedly majored...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Sports
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy