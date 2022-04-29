ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Emmitt Matthews Jr. announces return to WVU

By Sam Coniglio
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former WVU forward will finish his college career right where it began -- at the WVU Coliseum. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is coming back to Morgantown. The forward announced his return to WVU men’s basketball in a tweet on Friday after spending the 2021-22 season...

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Leddie Brown signs with Chargers as UDFA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is headed to the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday. Brown graduated from West Virginia as the sixth-leading rusher in program history but went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Still, he will get a shot as an undrafted free agent.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

GBN Podcast: WVU bats ignite before hosting Texas

West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNT-TV

West Virginia athletics unveils local NIL marketplace powered by Icon Source

The new Icon Suite platform local exchange will support West Virginia student-athletes in their pursuit of name, image, and likeness opportunities. MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Mountaineer student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position West Virginia athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ​​alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy