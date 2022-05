More than half of disabled people feel “anxious, depressed or hopeless” about financial worries and problems, research suggests.Leonard Cheshire warned that the pressure on disabled people’s budgets will be “seismic” as the cost of living crisis continues over the coming months, calling for Government support.Disabled people are eating cold food and washing in cold water to cope with financial pressures, while others are having to wear allergy masks inside as they cannot afford to run the air filters they need for their condition.Some people are also missing rent payments already due to rising costs, the charity said.The financial difficulties disabled...

