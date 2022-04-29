ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Top-ranked SC High Schools as ranked by US News

By Scott Den Herder
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJM2y_0fOT9ZxI00

(WSPA) — U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of the best high schools in the nation. In South Carolina, Wade Hampton High School in Greenville made the top 10 list for the state. The Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston ranked second overall in the country.

The rankings did not include private schools. Here are the top high schools in the state as ranked by U.S. News and World Report:

#1 Academic Magnet High School, 5109-a West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405 ( #2 in National Rankings )

#2 Charleston School of the Arts, 5109-b West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405 (#212 in National Rankings)

#3 Palmetto Scholars Academy, 7499 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418 (#621 in National Rankings)

#4 Mayo High for Math Science and Technology, 405 Chestnut Street, Darlington, South Carolina 29532 (#718 in National Rankings)

#5 Wando High School, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29466 (#849 in National Rankings)

#6 Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin, South Carolina 29036 (#919 in National Rankings)

#7 Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, South Carolina 29205 (#1,017 in National Rankings)

#8 Fort Mill High School, 215 North Highway 21 Bypass, Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715 (#1,078 in National Rankings)

#9 Nation Ford High School, 1400 Ao Jones Boulevard, Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715 (#1,221 in National Rankings)

#10 Wade Hampton High School, 100 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29609 (#1,325 in National Rankings)

To determine a school’s rank, the publication looked at six factors using data from third-party sources:

College Readiness

30% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking the exams alone.

State Assessment Proficiency 20% Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.

State Assessment Performance 20% How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.

Underserved Student Performance 10% Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.

College Curriculum Breadth 10% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking it alone.

Graduation Rate 10% The proportion of entering ninth-graders who graduated four academic years later.

Much of the data used for the 2022 list comes from several years ago:

The Common Core of Data is the U.S. Department of Education website, updated annually, that contains basic data on enrollment, student ethnicity and other profile information on all public high schools in the U.S. The department collects the data directly from schools, school districts or state departments of education, which is reflected on usnews.com. For the 2022 rankings, U.S. News used CCD’s free and reduced-priced lunch data, ethnicity data and grade 12 enrollment data from 2018-2019, 2017-2018 and 2016-2017 cohorts — each aligning with the three years of state assessment data used in the rankings. The Common Core of Data published on usnews.com pertains to 2020-2021 so you have the most current information available.

Statewide math, reading and science assessment test data used in the 2022 rankings in almost all cases is from the 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years. Science assessment tests used for the first time are only incorporated for 2018-2019 data. High school graduation rates data used in the 2022 rankings are from the 2019-2020 school year. This data in most cases is from each state’s education agency website or directly from state education agencies.

The College Board was the source of the Advanced Placement examination data for each public high school, when applicable, that was used in rankings calculations. The AP exam data used in the analysis is for 12th-grade students in the 2019-2020 school year.

International Baccalaureate was the source of the IB examination data for each public high school, when applicable, that was used to create calculated values. The IB exam data used in the analysis is for 12th-grade students in the 2019-2020 school year.

– U.S. News and World Report 2022

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police search for 2 suspects in separate shoplifting incidents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two women they say are suspected of two separate shoplifting incidents. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the first happened on April 8 at Sister’s Beauty on Ogeechee Road. The second happened on April 19 at Liquor Market in the same area. Both shoplifters used […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
WBTW News13

What South Carolina counties have the highest birth rates?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has been growing by a lot of fingers and toes! There were 57,044 babies born in the state in 2019, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, creating a birth rate of 11.1 births per 1,000 people. About 156 babies are born […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
City
Darlington, SC
North Charleston, SC
Education
City
North Charleston, SC
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Charleston, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Chapin, SC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#Magnet Schools#Dreher High School#Highschool#Sc High Schools#Wspa#World Report#Wade Hampton High School#U S News And#National Rankings#Palmetto Scholars Academy#Wando High School
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Man on death row in South Carolina expresses remorse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) – Just days from the originally scheduled execution of Richard Moore and it’s unclear what will happen next after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a stay. Moore was convicted of shooting and killing James Mahoney at a convenience store in Spartanburg County in 1999. His lawyer, the executive director of Justice […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy