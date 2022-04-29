ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Roasted Artichokes

By Kristina Vänni
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtichokes’ unique shape and gorgeous color draw you in, yet many people think they’re a mystery to prepare and properly eat. Although you’ve likely had...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

This Simple Trick Keeps Guacamole from Turning Brown

If you want to make creamy guacamole in advance but don’t want it to look like a science experiment once it hits the buffet table, I can relate big time. Unfortunately, when exposed to air for too long, polyphenol oxidase (read: the stuff found in an avocado’s chemical makeup) causes guac to become mushy and brown. No thanks!
FOOD & DRINKS
WWL-TV

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artichokes#Roasting#Food Drink
The Guardian

Carla Lalli Music’s recipes for pork chops, and kimchi rice and shrimps

When cooking, I like to use inactive time to my advantage. These two recipes exemplify that approach perfectly: while the pork chops are absorbing their spice rub, you can shift gears and cut up the onion and radicchio that will be served alongside. Later, while the chops rest, you turn to the sauce. With the prawn dish, while the rice is simmering away, the cook has freedom to make the tomato-kimchi mixture. Every minute of the recipe is bringing you one step closer to the finishing line, because, at the end of the day, all we really want to do is to eat.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The $10 Costco Snack I’m Stocking in My Freezer While I Gear Up for Summer

Earlier this year, I went to my local Costco to check out the new snack selection. There was a lot to choose from: crackers, clusters, crisps, and more (all for less than $10!). I always know that I’ll uncover good finds (both long-time favorites and new or new-to-me gems) during every trip. I had no idea, however, that this trip would be the trip that would introduce me to my new favorite frozen find. It was, though. I fell for this treat. Hard. In fact, if I had to recommend just one new thing for you to pick up at Costco, it would have to be this sweet little ice cream sandwich sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Broccoli Salad

When it comes to barbecue side dishes, broccoli salad is king of the spread. It's a flavor and texture smorgasbord: creamy, crunchy, smoky, fresh, chewy, tart, and just a tiny bit sweet. Our love for broccoli recipes is no joke, and this make-ahead side deserves a place at the top of the list.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Absolute Best Way to Upcycle Those Plastic Creamer Containers

One of the best ways to avoid throwing something in the trash is, of course, to repurpose it. As you probably already know, we’re actually big fans of repurposing, and over the last few months, we’ve shared all kinds of creative ideas for upcycling Parmesan cheese containers, plastic takeout spoons, and even berry bins. And, if you’re a regular coffee drinker, today’s handy recycling tip is for you.
ENVIRONMENT
The Kitchn

I Tried This Popular Recipe for Spicy Garlic Creamy Ramen and It’s Now One of My Favorite Ways to Have Ramen

Before I hit what I consider to be “peak ramen taster” level, my journey began with one particular version that many of us know and love: instant ramen. Now, though, as my taste buds have grown, I see myself as a sort of connoisseur of the traditional ramens like shoyu, miso, tonkotsu, shio, Wakayama. Out of my preferred lineup, however, my favorite happens to be tonkotsu ramen, due to its delicious pork bone broth and richness. And as any ramen-lover will tell you, it’s the broth that makes the dish come alive.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Shrimp Burger

Shrimp is an ingredient I rely on year-round, buying it frozen for weeknight meals throughout the year and splurging on freshly caught whenever it’s in season. There are so many different things you can do with this seafood staple, but right now I’m most excited about giving it the burger treatment. With a few quick pulses in the food processor, shrimp, aromatics, and Creole seasoning combine into a juicy patty that I can pan-fry for dinner.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

4 Things You Should Know About Dusting and Mopping, According to the People at Swiffer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s any brand that revolutionized how we clean, it’s Swiffer. With tools like the Swiffer Sweeper and the WetJet mop, the company has created some of our most convenient cleaning tools. So we figured, who better to teach us a thing or three about dusting and mopping than the folks who make those revolutionary tools? Feeling curious, we chatted with Maria Striemer, Swiffer’s senior global scientific communications manager, about dust and debris. These are the four most important lessons she had to pass along.
LIFESTYLE
thepioneerwoman.com

These Are the Best Cheeses for Grilled Cheese, Hands Down

You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese sandwich—even if you use whatever cheese you have lying around in the fridge! But if you want some seriously ooey-gooey melted deliciousness, read on for our picks for the all-time best cheeses for grilled cheese. The fact is, a grilled cheese is a pretty simple thing, so it's all about the details—including which type of cheese you use. If you butter your bread, you'll get a nice golden crunch...or you can try the beloved "diner trick" and spread the outside with mayonnaise for an extra tangy, crispy exterior. Add a little mustard on the inside if you like your grilled cheese with some zing, a la Ree’s Irish Grilled Cheese, or stack it with fun fillings—Ree goes with bacon, caramelized onions and spicy mayo for her Ultimate Grilled Cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

How to Make Fresh Corn Tortillas

"A good tortilla is a mixture of very few ingredients and a highly developed natural instinct," says Food & Wine 2021 Best New Chef Fermín Núñez. At his East Austin restaurant Suerte, Núñez and his team have honed those natural instincts through constant practice: They make thousands of tortillas by hand each day.
AUSTIN, TX
The Kitchn

We Tested 8 Buttermilk Substitutes and Found a New Method to Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In some homes buttermilk is a staple ingredient that’s always in the fridge, while in others it’s a specialty ingredient only picked up occasionally. But whichever camp you fall into, you’re bound to find yourself without buttermilk from time to time, which can dash your hopes of making fluffy pancakes or a batch of juicy fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Krispy Kreme’s New Line of Doughnuts Has a Cereal Milk Glaze, So You Can Enjoy Breakfast All Day Long

After spoiling us with Sunday-only cinnamon rolls, fan-favorite doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme has announced another breakfast-inspired donut release — and our mouths are already watering. Beginning April 25, stores nationwide launched the brand’s all-new Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection in partnership with one of my personal favorite cereals, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Rifle Paper Co. and Corkcicle Just Dropped a Dreamy Garden Party Line That’s Perfect for Spring — and 20% Off!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nothing says spring quite like florals, and no one does florals better than Rifle Paper Co. The husband-and-wife-founded brand continually wows us with its whimsical wallpaper, aprons, puzzles, and more — you name it, and they’ve got a gorgeous, bespoke version of it. And because of the impeccable style, high quality, and wide range of products, Rifle Paper Co. is where we turn for incredibly giftable finds of any kind (yes, we’re looking at you Mother’s Day!). In fact, as our executive lifestyle director, Lisa, can attest, if you don’t gift your friends and family Rifle, they might just threaten to take yours from you!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy