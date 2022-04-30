ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick man's vehicle struck two state police cars, police say

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dgt0W_0fOT2XnX00
This photo from Fox 5 shows a crash on Interstate 270, in which a Frederick man is accused of driving into two state police cars. Photo courtesy of Fox 5

A Frederick man is accused of striking two state police cruisers on Interstate 270 on Thursday in Montgomery County, police said.

In a press release on Friday, Maryland State Police identified the driver as Kevin Junghans, 59.

Police said the Rockville barrack received multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a suspected impaired driver.

Two Rockville troopers immediately responded in separate patrol vehicles to the area of I-270 and Montrose Road. The troopers parked on the left shoulder with their emergency lights on to wait for the vehicle with the driver suspected of being impaired.

“Moments later,” the 2010 Chevrolet Impala they were looking for struck the patrol vehicles with the troopers seated inside, the release said. The Chevy was southbound on I-270.

The troopers and Junghans were taken by ambulance to Suburban Hospital. The troopers were later released.

The news release did not say whether Junghans was still in the hospital. Police declined to comment further.

Police said they will consult with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office on possible charges.

— Mary Grace Keller

Comments / 2

Related
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick police searching for robber

The Frederick Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly robbed a business with a knife April 22. The woman reportedly robbed a business in the first block of Old Camp Road at about 3:45 a.m., FPD said in a news release Friday. No one was injured. Police spokesman...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Cars
Rockville, MD
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Vehicles#Maryland State Police#Chevy#Suburban Hospital
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people died in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights for a shooting, where they found two men shot. Both were transported to Sinai Hospital, where they died, police said. One of the victims was 33-years-old, police said, but the other victim’s age was unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

One confirmed dead in Interstate 81 crash in Rockingham County

One person is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 at the Exit 245 ramp in Rockingham County reported at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-81 when it exited onto the 245 ramp. The tractor-trailer stopped in the travel lane due to traffic when a southbound sedan rear-ended the tractor-trailer.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Charged in 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

A 17-year-old was arrested in a fatal February shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southeast D.C. Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
263
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy