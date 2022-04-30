Frederick man's vehicle struck two state police cars, police say

This photo from Fox 5 shows a crash on Interstate 270, in which a Frederick man is accused of driving into two state police cars. Photo courtesy of Fox 5

A Frederick man is accused of striking two state police cruisers on Interstate 270 on Thursday in Montgomery County, police said.

In a press release on Friday, Maryland State Police identified the driver as Kevin Junghans, 59.

Police said the Rockville barrack received multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a suspected impaired driver.

Two Rockville troopers immediately responded in separate patrol vehicles to the area of I-270 and Montrose Road. The troopers parked on the left shoulder with their emergency lights on to wait for the vehicle with the driver suspected of being impaired.

“Moments later,” the 2010 Chevrolet Impala they were looking for struck the patrol vehicles with the troopers seated inside, the release said. The Chevy was southbound on I-270.

The troopers and Junghans were taken by ambulance to Suburban Hospital. The troopers were later released.

The news release did not say whether Junghans was still in the hospital. Police declined to comment further.

Police said they will consult with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office on possible charges.

— Mary Grace Keller