Forecast: Wet pattern continues for weekend

Monday is a continuation of this below average weather we have been dealing with for most of April. High temps will be well below normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s. Typically for May 2nd, we are talking about highs in the mid 60s (this is coming later this week). Skies are cloudy all day, with rain moving in this Monday evening.

