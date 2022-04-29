Turf Treatment Scheduled at Veterans Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Developers of The Village at Meridian have filed information with the City of Meridian about plans for a project they're calling The Bridge. Notes on the paperwork from Meridian Centercal describe The Bridge as consisting of two 6-story buildings with more than 500 units, mostly residential, with nearly 33,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The project also would have a 775-space parking garage and an additional 52 surface parking spaces. The two buildings would be connected by a pedestrian bridge, according to plans from Centercal and Salt Development.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO