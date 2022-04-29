ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Turf Treatment Scheduled at Veterans Park

las-cruces.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department has scheduled turf maintenance...

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Bulldozers, aircraft used to fight fire near New Mexico city

Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S. on Saturday after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Mapping imagery indicated the fire that has burned at least 166 homes grew...
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

Mysterious outbreak kills 24 horses in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –  In a matter of weeks, 24 horses at HunterCreek Farms fell ill and died from a mysterious illness and it was a race against time before it spread to the rest of the farm. Now, the owner of the farm says she is left with a lot of unanswered questions as to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WMBB

Springfield honors clerks and public works employees

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Leaders in Springfield took time to recognize key employees at Monday night’s commission meeting. The first week of May is known as National Municipal Clerks Week. Mayor Ralph Hammond issued a proclamation honoring the Springfield city clerk and deputy clerk. The city also honored employees with the public works department. National […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Deming Headlight

Child car seat inspection will be held Thursday in Las Cruces, NM

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division (NMDOT TSD) and Safer New Mexico Now will host an in-person Car Seat Fitting Station from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Sisbarro Buick-GMC, 425 West Boutz Road in Las Cruces. This free educational event provides parents and caregivers instruction on the proper selection, installation, and use of their car seats from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces High School jazz band raises $2K for Ruidoso fire victims

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The Las Cruces High School jazz band raised $2,000 Saturday evening to help those affected by the Ruidoso wildfires, according to the owner of the restaurant that hosted the benefit concert. The high school band partnered with the Game restaurant for the cause, who will donate 10% of the proceeds to The post Las Cruces High School jazz band raises $2K for Ruidoso fire victims appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso fire crews respond to outside fire in Lower Valley

El Paso, (KFOX14, CBS4) — El Paso fire fighters responded to a fire in the Lower Valley on Monday morning. It happened on Dale and North Loop around 1:30 a.m. Dispatchers said the fire started outside and got close to some powerlines in the area. However, none of the...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Urban Construction
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos: Thank you, teachers

Talia Suskauer recently learned that, starting May 24, she will play the lead role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked in New York City. The Florida native was elated to share her news with the world, but first, there was one person she needed to tell in person — her childhood voice teacher, Craig, who immediately told Talia, "I always knew you could do it!" A video of the encounter has gone viral.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Myhighplains.com

UPDATE: Crews are responding to a brush fire in Curry County

According to the Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management, Crews are still working on the fire in Llano Estacado. Please avoid the area so that crews can work safely. There is still no report of acres burned or containment. UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. According to officials from the City of Clovis,...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Major project proposed for The Village at Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Developers of The Village at Meridian have filed information with the City of Meridian about plans for a project they're calling The Bridge. Notes on the paperwork from Meridian Centercal describe The Bridge as consisting of two 6-story buildings with more than 500 units, mostly residential, with nearly 33,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The project also would have a 775-space parking garage and an additional 52 surface parking spaces. The two buildings would be connected by a pedestrian bridge, according to plans from Centercal and Salt Development.
MERIDIAN, ID
KVIA

Project MOVE gets Miners out to clean up the community

EL PASO, Texas- UTEP's Project MOVE continues its annual community clean up. According to program officials around 200 people showed up to paint, clean and refurbish local areas selected by non-profit groups. Alumni, current students and individiuals associated with UTEP programs made up the volunteers. “It is important to give...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy