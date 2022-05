The "not guilty" verdict was met with sighs of relief on the right side of the crowded New Hanover County courtroom, and sobs on the left. After more than two weeks at trial and around seven hours of deliberation, a New Hanover County Superior Court jury on Monday found 47-year-old Aaron Stephens not guilty of murder in the 2017 death of 39-year-old Terry Greenwood.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO